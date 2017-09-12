CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII 3 NEWS) - Attend this free and open to the public event, the 18th Annual Grandparents and Other Relatives Raising Children Conference on Wednesday September 20th from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the American Bank Center.

This is a great way to connect with tools and available resources in our community to help you address issues with raising a child such as questions about legal issues, school facts, social services and advocacy.

A continental breakfast and lunch will be served. Expect door prizes, exhibitors ad informational booths.

Please call ahead to reserve your spot. 361-883-5743.

© 2017 KIII-TV