18th annual Pumpkin Decorating Contest kicks off for dentist offices

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - October is not just about Halloween. It's also about National Orthodontic Health Month.

Drs. Vaughan and Vaughn kicked off their 18th annual Pumpkin Decorating Contest Wednesday.

Last week, the staff dropped off pumpkins to 50 other local dentist offices urging them to be as creative as possible. After the pumpkins were finished, they went on display Wednesday.

Dental patients will be doing the judging of each pumpkin. When the contest is all done, the pumpkins will be taken over to Driscoll Children's Hospital for the kids to enjoy.

