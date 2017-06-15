FALFURRIAS (KIII NEWS) - In Brooks County.

Two teens have been transported via halo flight after a late night car crash. That accident happened last night on Highway 281 in Falfurrias.

Detectives say five teens were in the vehicle when it flew off the overpass. Two teens were taken by Halo Flight to Christus Spohn Shoreline Hospital.

Their condition is unknown at this time.

The cause of that crash is under investigation.

