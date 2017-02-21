2017 Art Grant awardees recognized at City Council

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The 2017 Art Grant awardees were recognized Tuesday at Corpus Christi's City Council meeting.
The more than $196,000 art grants are available to non-profits and tax-exempt community oriented groups who provide art programs and activities here in the city.
The projects and organizations selected to receive the grants are:
- La Competencia Folklorica De Tejas sponsored by Alcorta’s Folklorico Diamante
- Arts Alive! sponsored by the Art Center of Corpus Christi
- American Portraiture Today Smithsonian Exhibition sponsored by the Art Museum of South Texas
- 19th Annual Free to the Public Show sponsored by Ballet Folklorico Viva Mexico
- Snow White sponsored by Corpus Christi Ballet
- Corpus Christi Chamber Music Society Concert Series 2017 sponsored by the Corpus Christi Chamber Music Society, Inc.
- William Doherty’s ‘Messa di Requiem:’ A Texas Premiere sponsored by Corpus Christi Chorale
- Bailando Dance Festival sponsored by Corpus Christi Concert Ballet
- Corpus Christi LIVE! sponsored by Corpus Christi LIVE!, Inc.
- Pops in the Park sponsored by Corpus Christi Symphony Orchestra
- Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History Chisholm Trail Family Fun Day sponsored by Friends of the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History
- Dia de los Muertos Street Festival sponsored by K Space Contemporary
- Spotlight on the Arts sponsored by South Texas Public Broadcasting, Inc.
- Art and the City sponsored by Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi Art Department
- Furgason Bravo! Series sponsored by the Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi Performing Arts Center
- The Cathedral Concert Series 2017 sponsored by the Cathedral Concert Series
