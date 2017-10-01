2017 Caller-Times Best of the Best Showcase celebrates 20th anniversary

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Caller-Times 2017 Best of the Best Showcase begins at 10 a.m. Sunday morning.

Local vendors and restaurants from all over the area will provide free samples.

Thousands of people are expected to attend this popular event.

This year is the event's 20th anniversary and also features appearances by actors Mackenzie Phillips and Steven Baldwin.

Your favorite anchors from 3 News will also be there!

The event is happening today at the American Bank Center starting at 10 a.m. and continues until 4 p.m. and it's all free!

