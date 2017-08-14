2017 CARE t-shirts now on sale at CCPFA Union Hall

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - This year's CARE, or Cancer Awareness Relief Effort, t-shirts are now on sale at the Corpus Christi Professional Firefighters Association Union Hall.

You can pick up a shirt from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. The Union Hall is located at 6014 Ayers Street. You can also purchase a shirt online by clicking here.

T-shirts are priced as follows:

Adults

Small-XL: $12

XXL-5XL: $15

Youth

Small, Medium & Large: $12

Women

Small-XL: $15

