2017 Ms. Coastal Bend Senior Pageant happening this Sunday

CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS (KIII NEWS) - The 22nd annual Ms. Coastal Bend Senior Pageant brings together contestants from around the area who will be competing for the title.

The purpose of the pageant is to encourage the women to inspire the community and young generation with their experience and wisdom.

The winner of the pageant will go on to represent the Coastal Bend at the state pageant in Dallas. The winner will then go on to compete on a national level.

The pageant will be happening this Sunday at the Selena Auditorium at 3 P.M.

