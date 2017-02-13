2017 Warrant Round Up begins in Nueces County

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The 2017 Great Texas Warrant Round Up has begun.

From February 25th- March 11th 300 law enforcement agencies will work together to "round up" those with traffic, code enforcement violations, misdemeanor warrants and bring them into compliance with court orders.

If you have a warrant out officials advise that you take care of your case voluntarily by paying fines in full, or working out some sort of payment plan. The good news is that from now until February 24th you will be able to pay any outstanding fines without the risk of being arrested.

You can pay your fines online at: https://www.municipalonlinepayments.com/corpuschristitx .

Or you call call the Warrant Call Line at (361)-826-2506.

Those who do not take care of their cases before Saturday, February 25th - March 11th will be arrested.

(© 2017 KIII)