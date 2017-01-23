KIII
2017 Xeriscape Symposium

Learn more about this South Texas easy landscape.

Kristin Diaz, KIII 9:39 AM. CST January 23, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII 3 NEWS) - The Annual Xeriscape Symposium features various ways to conserve water while landscaping your home or business.

Admission is Free! Must Register at 361-826-3583

When:  8:00am to 12pm, Saturday, January 28, 2017

Where: Del Mar College Center for Economic Development, Room 106

             3209 S. Staples Street, 78411

             Register to attend, seating is limited.

             

