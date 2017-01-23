2017 Xeriscape Symposium

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII 3 NEWS) - The Annual Xeriscape Symposium features various ways to conserve water while landscaping your home or business.
Admission is Free! Must Register at 361-826-3583
When: 8:00am to 12pm, Saturday, January 28, 2017
Where: Del Mar College Center for Economic Development, Room 106
3209 S. Staples Street, 78411
Register to attend, seating is limited.
(© 2017 KIII)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs