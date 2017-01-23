2017 Xeriscape Symposium

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII 3 NEWS) - The Annual Xeriscape Symposium features various ways to conserve water while landscaping your home or business.

Admission is Free! Must Register at 361-826-3583

When: 8:00am to 12pm, Saturday, January 28, 2017

Where: Del Mar College Center for Economic Development, Room 106

3209 S. Staples Street, 78411

Register to attend, seating is limited.

