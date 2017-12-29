CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Ticket sales available for NAACP's 2018 Freedom Fund Banquet. We speak with President Terry Mills.

Guest speaker is Mr. Perrye K. Turner, FBI Special Agent.

For more information call 361-548-9489 or email NAACP1909@icloud.com

