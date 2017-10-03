21-year-old killed after falling from grain storage tank

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Nueces County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 21-year-old man who fell from a grain storage tank Sunday night at the Interstate Grain Corporation at 5700 Up River Road.

Authorities said Merejildo Ramos fell from the tank at around 11 p.m. Sunday. An official cause of death is pending a toxicology report, but the Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office said Ramos did sustain bodily trauma from the fall.

The Sheriff's Office and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating the incident.

