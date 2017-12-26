22 people arrested for DWI over holiday weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Corpus Christi Police Department released Tuesday the latest DWI figures for this past holiday weekend.

In all, 22 people were arrested between Friday and Monday. Three of those arrests are classified as felonies because there was a child inside the vehicle or because of an accident involving a death or injury.

