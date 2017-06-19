22nd Ms. Coastal Bend Senior Pageant kicks off Sunday

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The 22nd annual Ms. Coastal Bend Senior Pageant will be held Sunday, bringing together women from the area who were all vying for the coveted title.

The pageant encourages contestants to compete in an effort to inspire the community and younger generation with their knowledge and wisdom. Last year's winner explained what the experience was like for her.

"Well winning meant a lot to me last year because I didn't think I would win," Henri Tellis said. "We had a good time and I met lots of ladies and I still hold them as my sisters."

The pageant kicks off at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Selena Auditorium.

