24-year-old woman killed in rollover on Highway 77

KINGSVILLE (KIII NEWS) - The Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash that happened around 5 a.m. Wednesday on Highway 77, five miles north of Kingsville in Kleberg County.

Troopers said that during their preliminary investigation, it was revealed that a white Hyundai Sonata was traveling north on Highway 77 when, for reasons unknown, the driver took evasive action in the roadway and overturned multiple times.

The driver was sent to Christus Spohn Shoreline Hospital via HALO-Flight while the passenger, 24-year-old Rebecca Solis, was pronounced dead at the scene.

DPS troopers are investigating to determine the cause of the accident.