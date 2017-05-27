25th annual Coastal A's and Rods car show benefits charities

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The 25th annual Coastal A's and Rods car show was held in the parking lot at the Holiday Inn on Airport Saturday.

More than 300 cars were set up. When the event first started there was less than 50.

Thousands attended the show, the event helps raise funds for several non-profits like Driscoll Children's Hospital, the woman's shelter and local animal shelters.

Organizers said they raise an average of $10,000 every year.

