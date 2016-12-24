28th annual HEB Feast of Sharing

KIII NEWS - One Coastal Bend Christmas Eve tradition marked its 28th year Saturday.
The annual HEB Feast of Sharing was another chance to get a warm meal this holiday season.
KIII's Jeff Chavez shows us why the volunteers who help prepare the feast don't mind giving up their Christmas Eve to lend a hand.
