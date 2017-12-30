KIII
29th annual Corpus Christi Half-Marathon

KIII 8:42 AM. CST December 30, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Dozens of runners braved Saturday morning's dismal weather conditions and hit the pavement for the Corpus Christi Half-Marathon.  The half-marathon took participants on a 13.1 mile course along the Corpus Christi bay front.  The race began at 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning.  The 29th year for the event was said to be sold out.  After crossing the finish line, runners received an impressive looking medal.  The event also included a post-race barbecue along with live entertainment.

