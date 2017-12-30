29th annual Corpus Christi Half-Marathon

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Dozens of runners braved Saturday morning's dismal weather conditions and hit the pavement for the Corpus Christi Half-Marathon. The half-marathon took participants on a 13.1 mile course along the Corpus Christi bay front. The race began at 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning. The 29th year for the event was said to be sold out. After crossing the finish line, runners received an impressive looking medal. The event also included a post-race barbecue along with live entertainment.

