2nd Annual Funky Sock Walk

Happening this Sunday, March 5th at the Water Gardens from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Kristin Diaz, KIII 8:24 AM. CST March 02, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII 3 NEWS) - Come out the free 2nd Annual Funky Sock Walk, happening at the Water Gardens on Sunday March 5th from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The Funky Sock Walk is hosted by "The One and Only Up Brothers", a family of two brothers with Down Syndrome that have started this event in order to raise awareness about the disorder. 

This is a great way to meet other Coastal Bend families that are looking for a support group.

There will be vendors there as well with information on Down Syndrome resources.

