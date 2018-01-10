3 Car accident sends 45 year old man to hospital

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A 45-year old man is recovering this morning after officers say he was struck in an accident by a drunk driver.

That crash happened just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night on Kostoryz and SPID. Investigators say two cars were on the access road when a third slammed into the back of one of them causing it to hit a truck, pushing it into the middle of the intersection.

The driver responsible for the accident, who has not been identified, drove off before being caught by officers down the street.

He faces charges of drunk driving and leaving the scene of an accident.

© 2018 KIII-TV