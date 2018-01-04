3 Detained after overnight bar shooting

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi detectives are looking for a gunman following a shooting at a sports club on the south side of town.

Several shots were fired outside "Park Sports and Spirits" establishment on SPID and Hanley just before midnight.

Three people were detained nearby believed to be involved. No one was injured. Call police at 361-886-2600 if you have any information that can help detectives.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII-TV