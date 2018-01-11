KIII
3 Star Health: Lose weight in the least expected ways

Live near a gym? Eat spicy foods? Are you a fidgeter? These could all help contribute to weight loss.

Kristin Diaz, KIII 8:44 AM. CST January 11, 2018

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - If your New Year's Resolution is to lose weight, there could be some outside contributing factors that could be helping you reach your goal.

A recent study showed how living closer to a gym or living in a safe community could be more encouraging for someone to live an active lifestyle. Also, fidgeting could actually be a good thing! See how this constant movement could keep the calories burning one by one. 

