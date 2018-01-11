CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - If your New Year's Resolution is to lose weight, there could be some outside contributing factors that could be helping you reach your goal.

A recent study showed how living closer to a gym or living in a safe community could be more encouraging for someone to live an active lifestyle. Also, fidgeting could actually be a good thing! See how this constant movement could keep the calories burning one by one.

http://www.cnn.com/2018/01/09/health/thin-factors-jampolis/index.html

© 2018 KIII-TV