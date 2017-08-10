3 Star Health: Sand Fleas

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII 3 NEWS) - On 3 Star Health, Dr. Salim Surani discusses the most recent viral story of an Australian teenager that was attacked by sand fleas, leaving the boy with bloody feet.

Dr. Surani explains the difference between "sand fleas" and "sand lice" and what dangers they pose to humans.

Original Story: http://www.cnn.com/2017/08/07/health/sea-flea-bites-australian-teen-trnd/index.html

http://www.fleabites.net/sand-flea-bites-on-humans-pictures-treatment-and-prevention/

