CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Join organizers of this year's Kleberg Kenedy County 30th Annual Toys for Tots Campaign Kickoff Celebration.

This event will be on Thursday Oct 12th at 6:00 pm at the Salazar Bldg, in Kingsville. (200 E Richard St.) All are invited to attend.

Call 361-720-7215 for more information.

