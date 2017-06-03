KIII
33rd Annual Driscoll Miracle Celebration to take place this Sunday

Richard Harris joined us on 3 News First Edition to talk about the upcoming Driscoll Miracle Celebration and how you can help raise money for Driscoll Children's Hospital.

June 03, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - For a few weeks now, we have been featuring several miracle stories right here on 3 News which show how the doctors and staff at Driscoll Children's Hospital have helped some of the youngest of patients.
This Sunday is your chance to help the folks over at Driscoll Children's Hospital continue those miracles.
This morning, Richard Harris joined us to tell us more about a special event coming up tomorrow.

