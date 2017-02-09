35th Annual LULAC Banquet Ball

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII 3 NEWS) - LULAC invites you to celebrate their 35th Banquet Ball with them on Wednesday February 16th at the Omni Hotel at 6:30 p.m.
8 community leaders will be recognized and given a special award for their work.
Guest Speaker will be Dominic Dominguez with the Christus Spohn Health System.
For tickets call Ana Flores at 361-241-4335
