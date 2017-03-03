KIII
Close

38th Annual Oysterfest kicks off in Fulton

Oysterfest is happening this weekend in Fulton.

KIII STAFF , KIII 11:07 PM. CST March 03, 2017

FULTON (KIII NEWS) - Oysterfest is happening this weekend in Fulton. It's a nearly four decade long tradition in that community. Our Briana Whitney gives us a preview of this year's event... 

(© 2017 KIII)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories