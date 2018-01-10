3News Exclusive: Future plans for Sunrise Mall

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - 3News has learned that the parking lots at the mall will make way for additional retail space, that is just one of the many plans for the Sunrise Mall.

"The future looks great. We just renewed the lease with Workforce for another five years," said Rebecca Peralez, Sunrise Mall Manager.

Peralez said that Workforce Solution is just one of several businesses announcing that they will be staying open.

"Yes we are open for business," Peralez said.

Despite the recent revelation that the Cinemark Dollar Cinema will be closing its doors because its lease was not renewed.

"So it wasn't like a decision, well it's an old place like we don't want to be there anymore," said owner George Fennema, Chelse's

Other business owners spoke out saying that the mall will continue to expand and remains open for business.

"The message is we're here. Other businesses are here. and hopefully, other businesses are gonna come in here," Fennema said

There are significant plans in the works that will be transforming Sunrise Mall.

According to our sources, the three-story parking garage will be torn down to make way for more retail space, which led to speculation why the lease for the Dollar Cinema was not renewed since the parking garage is the only direct entrance from the outside.

3News also learned one of the possible restaurants would be Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers.

Also being considered, a Dave and Busters or Main event both arcades with restaurants.

"There's a lot of potential for new businesses here. At lot of the businesses that are here, like Chelse's is still going on. Got people moving in, Dress for Success is moving in," Peralez said.

"You know its very very competitive. Especially being on the south side, having access to parking having the bus comes here. Again our clients can go to workforce solutions and then they can come see us," said Executive Director Cathy Colomo Riojas, Dress for Success.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII-TV