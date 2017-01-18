3News Exclusive: Mayor Dan McQueen responds to controversy

Corpus Christi Mayor Dan McQueen, not long after an exclusive sit-down interview with 3News Wednesday, posted on his reactivated Facebook account that he is resigning from his position.

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Just two hours before taking to his Facebook account to resign from his post, Corpus Christi Mayor Dan McQueen sat down with Kiii News Anchor Joe Gazin to respond to recent controversy surrounding him.

We have transcribed the interview in its entirety below:

Joe: Well Mayor, I appreciate your being here. It takes some courage to agree to this, and we understand that. We get it, and thank you for coming.

McQueen: Thank you.

Joe: Let's get right to the heart of what people are talking about -- your credentials.

McQueen: Yes.

Joe: Did you, when you were running for mayor, say that you had an engineering degree from Florida State, and do you?

McQueen: Well let's talk specific about credentials, and about where people pull data, and let me ask you, what is your expectation?

Joe: I don't have any expectations, and that's why I ask that question, because people are asking it now.

McQueen: And I like that.

Joe: And we just need an answer.

McQueen: But I'm going to tell you, the answer is that I am a very data concsious person. Okay? I have already been hacked. My military career has been hacked, and I don't like things coming out; and I brought a master's degree and a bachelor's degree, so when you want to talk about credentials, then you have to look at that.

Joe: I understand. But if you ran, and you can understand how people are lookig at this and saying, 'If he ran on this basis that he had the degrees, that he's an engineer,' an aerospace engineer, whatever it was, that should be the truth because you said it.

McQueen: Absolutely right.

Joe: So is it?

McQueen: Absolutely right, and that's why when you look at my Facebook post it clearly shows you that if you talk to the thousands of people that are over at CCAD right now, I worked there for nine years as an aerospace engineer. So are you saying that I'm not?

Joe: No. I'm not saying that at all. What I'm asking is if you have the degree. Yes or no?

McQueen: Do I have...?

Joe: The peice of paper. The degree.

McQueen: Do I have -- I have several degrees.

Joe: Do you have that one?

McQueen: Do I have?

Joe: An engineering degree?

McQueen: Do I have a specific degree that says engineer on it?

Joe: Right.

McQueen: No. So does that make me not an engineer?

Joe: You tell me.

McQueen: I've been an engineer for years. I've got a masters. I am the most educated person on your council.

Joe: Well we'll get to that in a minute.

McQueen: So throughout, I mean, are you going to go all the way back to my DNA and ancesty, or do you want to look at a block of time?

Joe: Not at all, but mayor, you can understand, if you ran on that basis -- and you said that you have an engineering degree, that you are an arespace engineer --

McQueen: Which I am.

Joe: Then they say, 'Okay, well that's cool, he probably has the degree. He should have the degree, otherwise he wouldn't say it.' But here you're saying it and you don't have the degree. Now what you're saying is that, because you've done the work, you have the practical experience, and that settles it. You are an engineer.

McQueen: Well there's a lot more involved, and we aren't going all the way back into the 70s with my electronic work.

Joe: But am I getting that right? That because you've done the job, that's what the reality is?

McQueen: My bachelors is in professional aeronautics, and my masters is in IT. But what you've got to look at though, is what engineer platforms are from these degrees? And this is the model that nobody is listening to. Is this degree a path to qualify as an engineer? And the answer is yes.

Joe: Would you say that there has been some misleading stuff out there, then? What happened to Florida State. Did you go to Florida State?

McQueen: Where did you get Florida State from?

Joe: Did you put that on your resume, or application?

McQueen: No. And that's where the poblem is. Is that everybody is taking social media -- and it's no different than the post I just made, 'Thank you for my happy birthday.' It's not my birthday -- and everybody knows that. It's social media. It is a platform, and do you bring all of your history so that data collectors can take that? Of course not.

Joe: No, you shouldnt. It's a dangerous --

McQueen: That is exactly my point. And that's my point. When media want to take something that is in social media and create a controversy --

Joe: But you're saying it was never on an appliocation that you went to Florida State and that you got an engineering degree. Is that what you're saying?

McQueen: I don't have that anywhere.

Joe: It wasn't on an application?

McQueen: No. And so when you see that, and this my question -- What data are you pulling from? What is your source for anything?

Joe: I'm trying to clarify what people understand. And this is your opportunity to do that, and I appreciate it. Now you were talking about social media and how dangerous it is, and how we have to be careful.

McQueen: Yes. Absolutely.

Joe: But you were using social media the past few days this week. Facebook to be exact.

McQueen: Yes.

Joe: Today you were saying that you are the most educated person on City Council. That you've got these degrees.

McQueen: Yes.

Joe: That the other council members have high school diplomas?

McQueen: Have you looked at that?

Joe: Well actually, I have. I had workers here do some research, and I thought that had to be a mistake anyway because you've got Joe McComb, who's got a bachelor of science degree in a business major out of Stephen F. Austin; Michael Hunter has a degree in marketing from Trinity, a university in San Antonio; Pualette Guajardo has a degree in business; Carolyn Vaughn went to community college; Rudy Garza has an associates degree from Del Mar College. So on the face of it, you were saying that council members, by and large, have high school diplomas and nothing more. That's wrong.

McQueen: Okay, well I'm going to say that --

Joe: And you were using social media to get that out.

McQueen: What's the lowest level of education that you have on your council?

Joe: But you were using social media to get that out.

McQueen: Well I'm using social media because I'm being attacked, by media.

Joe: Mayor, I'm not attacking. I'm just trying to ask you some questions.

McQueen: I understand. But I'm not saying that you are. I'm looking at the entire credibility of the media itself.

Joe: So what you said on Facebook, today, I guess it came out today -- that most council members have high school diplomas and nothing more, and that you're the most educated -- are you going to stand by that?

McQueen: Well I don't have that data that you have. I haven't looked at that.

Joe: But why would you say it if you didn't have the data to begin with?

McQueen: Because I know that we have individuals that only have a high school diploma; and the point is, you're beating me up --

Joe: No, no, I'm not.

McQueen: Well I don't mean you personally, but this City -- and they're not doing any comparison whatsoever. You know, and that all goes into even the chief of staff position. The prior mayor that had a non-degreed chief of staff.

Joe: Let me put it another way, because even though we've now shown that's wrong, what you said on Faceboook, what about just the insulting nature of saying that, 'Hey, I'm the most educated guy in the room at City Hall, and you guys are nothing by comparison'? That is insulting.

McQueen: If you're taking it as insulting. I wasn't meaning it as insulting.

Joe: Can you take it any other way?

McQueen: Well, I'm kind of in a defensive position right now, to where whatever you guys want to put on the media, well the public has no other option. So you're backing me into a position, and I don't mean you personally --

Joe: I'm just trying to get to the bottom of what people are saying, and what the understanding is and what the truth is. Because you want to get the truth out, right?

McQueen: Well I want the public to be safe, and I want the City to move forward. Now, what that's going to take, I don't know what that is when I look at what some of you, uh, the media continue to put out there as being real.

Joe: I don't want to put myself up as a representative of all the media. I can't control what some other media members do. I can only control what I do right here.

McQueen: I understand that.

Joe: Still talking about Facebook and what you have done this week. You put out a post this week that said, and I'm paraphrasing here, the past 35 days since the election have basically been nothing but attacks, racist and sexist and so forth. You cited the other council members for that, and the media, and you said you don't see the value in it continuing for another 600. So we said, 'Well dog gon' it, that looks like he's getting ready to resign.' Is that what you were doing?

McQueen: No. Actually, I was frustated, and sometimes you communicate things when you're frustrated, and it probably didn't come out well. The individuals that make attacks, they know what they're doing. And so being frustrated in a position in such a short time, with nothing but one event after the other that's negative.

Joe: So you're not saying you're going to resign?

McQueen: Well I'm going to do my very best for the City. Now, if I'm not successfull, then we have to evaluate whether you want me here or not.

Joe: Can you give me one case of a racist or sexist attack? Because I didn't see any and I make it a point of trying to stay in touch.

McQueen: Well, I don't think you've been in every event that I've been to.

Joe: Well give me an example. You don't even have to name names.

McQueen: I can't do that. Let them come tell you that they did it.

Joe: Well Mayor, you put it out there that there have been sexist and racist attacks.

McQueen: That doesn't mean that I have to give you all of the evidence. Ask other council people.

Joe: They say they don't know what you're talking about.

McQueen: Well then that's what it is. They don't know.

Joe: Moving on to the case of you hiring Shari Douglas, this person that shares an address with you, as your chief of staff, personal assistant -- what is the title?

McQueen: She was hired as chief of staff.

Joe: $60,000 a year, something like that? Surely you know that, on the face, that sort of looks bad.

McQueen: Well it doesn't look bad from my angle. It only looks bad if you want to make it look bad.

Joe: Well that's why companies have nepotism policies, don't they?

McQueen: Well you need to clearly define what nepotism is, because if you're going to use that term, there's no nepotism involved. So don't make those accusations, and don't degrade the charcter of other people because you don't have any of those facts.

Joe: But don't you see how it looks --

McQueen: No, I do not.

Joe: -- to people on the outside, saying, 'well he hired somebody who lives there at the same address. Is she a girlfriend?'

McQueen: No. But here's the problem. All of my life I've been active helping victims of domestic violence, and teaching women's self-defense programs, things of that nature. Now, when you give someone a safe haven, an opportunity to have their mail and get their life back on track, and people want to derail that as something else, then I think you've created even more of a problem. In this case, you've created an entire PTSD issue.

Joe: I hope you understand when you say 'you created,' I'm not doing it.

McQueen: And I hope you understand I don't mean you personally, Joe.

Joe: The point is that some people are saying, 'dog gon' it, that just looks bad on the surface.' You're saying you were just doing a favor for this lady who was a victim of domestic abuse. Is that what you're saying?

McQueen: Absolutely. And so those people, the naysayers, are no different than if you and I went and played golf, and they say, 'oh they play golf all the time. They must have some sexual relationship.' And that's the problem with society, is without the real information, people make assumptions, and people become victims with those assumptions.

Joe: She still on the job?

McQueen: She is currently called in sick. I am allowing her some time to figure out and get herself together, and then give her the opportunity to perhaps talk and let everybody else know. But I need her to become whole.

Joe: Is she still being paid?

McQueen: Thats an HR issue.

Joe: But she is. She's still getting a salary.

McQueen: That's an HR issue. I don't know if she's getting a salary or not.

Joe: Mayor, you know she is.

McQueen: No I don't. I don't know what the sick policy is, or not, or if she's taking a leave of absense. That would be HR. I don't know that.

Joe: After all that's come out, and after all the furor thats been raised about that -- the $60,000, the $14,000 that you get as mayor --

McQueen: Oh, that's a lot of money.

Joe: Well, it may not be a lot of money to some, but to others, yes. But the point is it's more income, combined income, than the mayor is supposed to get. Does that bother you at all?

McQueen: How is it a combined income?

Joe: If she's living at that address --

McQueen: She's got another address. And you don't need to attack that. But my issue is, I left $120,000 a year at Sikorsky on base, and I'm working for $14,000 because the citizens wanted me to help fix this city. Now, if the citizens are done with me trying to help fix this city, then I'll clearly go back to the aerospace industry.

Joe: How would you know if they're done? Suppose, for example, you see as a result of what's happened over the last few days, somebody starting a recall petition. What would that mean to you?

McQueen: I've already heard that's already started.

Joe: Has it? But what would that mean to you? What does it mean?

McQueen: Well, I've got to look at the petition they have to do, and the number of counts, and if that's the direction they want to go, then that's the direction the city wants to go.

Joe: Would you fight to stay in the job?

McQueen: There's no need for me to fight. I'm not here for any gain. No political gain. I came here because I knew we had several problems. We had financial problems. We had entrepreneurial growth that was missing. And I offered my services to help the City. If the City wants to stay this way, and looking at the entities that are pushing, of course there's opposistion -- you can go back into the prior council and see that there's going to be opposition -- but if we're not going to move forward, Joe, if I can't help us move forward, then we're wasting my time and the City's time.

Joe: Mayor, do you owe anyone an apology?

McQueen: I probably owe a couple council people if I thought that they didn't have a degree, and said that they just had high school. And I probably owe that because I'm being more defensive. Something in martial arts training, you know, I've been hit too many times. I'm trying to put my gloves up and cover myself a little bit. When people start attacking, and I said this the other day -- my God, my country, my family or my friends -- I start going a little bit on the offense. And so that is what happened.

Joe: Will you continue to vent, if you stay in this job, on Facebook?

McQueen: Yeah. Probably. Yeah. Sure. They need to know how I feel. The public needs to know how frustrating it is. You need to know that. I typically don't have people I can talk to -- I've got a big Marine buddy of mine, and whatnot, but sometimes --

Joe: But is Facebook the proper venue?

McQueen: Well I don't have Twitter, okay, so I'm just going to tell you -- and I can't trust media, because you're going to take whatever peice you want, and I don't mean you personally, and make it something that's going to get ratings.

Joe: Let me ask you now, since you brought it up, what do you have against the media? Why are we to blame for everything?

McQueen: I don't have anything against it. It's just, when I'm chased by a camera, when I say I don't have anything to say at this point in time --

Joe: Well why don't you make yourself more accessible? Then that wouldn't happen.

McQueen: Because I'm not a social person. I'm more of an analytical person. I think you can probably see that. I'm not the guy that wants to be on camera all the time.

Joe: Doesn't that go with the territory as a mayor?

McQueen: I don't think so. I think the $14,000 goes for me to do all the meeting stuff that I have to do. If I did a breakdown, I probably made more when I was an E-1 in the military than I'm making doing this job right now. So you can't have all of me all of the time. I've got to be able to work myself.

Joe: Honestly, I think you might find it easier if you made yourself a little more accessible than you've done so far.

McQueen: And I clearly like the feedback. It doesn't necessarily mean I'm going to take the recommendation.

Joe: I get that. Believe me, I get it. Alright Mayor, what are your top goals, moving forward assuming that you stay in this position and keep fighting?

McQueen: Joe, the entire goal that I've had this entire time -- and we can show paper and you can touch them and all of that, just I ask that you, one, respect my privacy -- don't go back into my childhood. And there's going to be some people -- let's talk about the City. The City has great opportunity, but we have big problems. The big problems are financial. The opportunity are those levels that we have that need uplifting. Our energy sector needs uplifting. Our logistics and Port work needs uplifting. Our military and aerospace need uplifting, and our tourist industry needs uplifting.

Joe: Are you going about that the right way, you think?

McQueen: I try when I'm not derailed. I've got an entrepreneurial group put together. I've got a key person out of San Antonio that has been putting together startup companies for years. My focus is education, entrepreneurial growth, and then connect it with all of what we have. I'm trying hard. What is it again, Joe? Day thirty-something.

Joe: I don't think we're in 40s yet.

McQueen: So coming from massive water issues --

Joe: But there's been a lot that's happened in the past 40 --

McQueen: And you're right.

Joe: -- that's called attention to you.

McQueen: I know, right?

Joe: Yeah, right.

McQueen: And was that my doing?

Joe: Well was it?

McQueen: Ask yourself that. Was the water my doing?

Joe: No, water was not your doing. And honestly, Mayor, the thing that I've heard around town was that the way you handled the water crisis, the last one, was good.

McQueen: Depends on who you talk to Joe, because the other side said I should have let the manager stand up front. Well the manager asked me to stand up front.

Joe: I heard you did that very well, but this access thing. This intense effort on your part to maintain the wall, the privacy. 'Don't talk to the media.'

McQueen: It's my upbringing. Sorry. I'm a military guy. I've got secrets in my head I can't let out.

Joe: You ought to maybe think about changing that. But Mayor, I appreciate you being here. I meant what I said at the top about you being a stand-up person for coming in, and it does take some courage to do that. We appreciate it.

McQueen: Well I appreciate that.