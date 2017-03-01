3News Special Report: Spring Breakdown

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - In just a couple of weeks, Spring Break will be in full swing in the Coastal Bend, but long before the first Spring Breakers hit the beach, there is a lot of planning that takes place.

In Port Aransas, City crews are lining up barrels and steel posts to mark off parking areas along the beach, Port Aransas Police Chief Scott Burroughs said their holding cells are good to go.

Corpus Christi police are working on their gameplan too, making sure all areas are covered along their stretch of beach.

When it comes to local businesses preparing for the influx of tourists, it's all about marketing and appealing to the vacationing crowd.

For those looking for a quieter crowd this Spring Break, scenic Rockport with its extensive shallow beaches offers a slower pace and family-friendly atmosphere.

