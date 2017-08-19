3rd annual Reels for Heels brings in money for Dress for Success

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Day two of the 3rd annual Reels for Heels fishing tournament kicked off with a series of raffles and weigh-ins for local fishermen.
The tournament raises money to help the local Dress for Success branch. The non-profit organization assists women with professional work attire.
"We're still the newbies on the block so we depend on a lot of fundraisers, grants, individual support, public support. We're trying to get our name out there." According to Executive Director Kathy Colomo-Riojas.
The event saw over 160 anglers.
3News First Edition anchor, Kristin Diaz was there to help see who reeled in the largest salt water catch.
