3rd Annual Suicide Prevention Symposium of the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII 3 NEWS) - Calling all Professionals, Providers, Law Enforcement, Students and General Public:

This event is happening on Friday September 15th at the Del Mar College Harvin Center in the Retama Room.

This FREE event is located at 101 Baldwin Boulevard.

Attendees should expect discussions over the distinguished fundamental strategies developed to regulate distressing emotion, how to identify the developmental processes that promote secure attachment and effective emotion regulation and how to recognize the impact of attachment trauma on undermining secure attachment and emotion regulation, at worst, contributing to suicidal stress.

To register visit http://suicidepreventioncoalitionofthecoastalbend.com

