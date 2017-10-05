KIII
3Star Health: Polycystic Ovary Syndrome

On Three Star Health, we discuss this disorder that affects women of the childbearing age.

Kristin Diaz, KIII 8:03 AM. CDT October 05, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - On Three Star Health, Dr. Salim Surani discusses Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, a hormonal disorder causing enlarged ovaries with small cysts on the outer edges.

Currently the symptoms are treatable but not curable. This disorder can cause infertility.

Find more stories about celebrities with PCOS here: https://www.elitedaily.com/wellness/8-powerful-women-opened-struggles-pcos/2063376

