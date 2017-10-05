3Star Health: Polycystic Ovary Syndrome

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - On Three Star Health, Dr. Salim Surani discusses Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, a hormonal disorder causing enlarged ovaries with small cysts on the outer edges.

Currently the symptoms are treatable but not curable. This disorder can cause infertility.

Find more stories about celebrities with PCOS here: https://www.elitedaily.com/wellness/8-powerful-women-opened-struggles-pcos/2063376

