4-H family donates pig to Rockport child affected by Harvey

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A Rockport boy received a unique donation Monday -- a brand new pig to raise for 4-H competitions.

Eight-year-old Draegon Sifuentes loves pigs.

"Pig is cool to people, but you get to mostly work with them in mornings and nights," Sifuentes said.

He loves them so much that he planned on raising one for the A&H livestock show in Sinton until his home in Rockport was destroyed during Hurricane Harvey, as well as the barn his dad was building.

"Whenever I saw my pig pen, it was just torn apart," Sifuentes said.

After catching wind of his story, the Zickefoose family from Annaville contacted their breeder, Scott Sullivan, to get a pig for Sifuentes.

After securing a temporary barn Monday night, Sifuentes became the proud owner of a pig.

The Zickefoose family lives and breathes livestock shows, and their three children couldn't be happier for Sifuentes.

