421 animals rescued from Caldwell County property, dozens found dead

Animals found at Caldwell County Property. Photo: SPCA of Texas

CALDWELL COUNTY - Dozens of dead animals and 421 animals were found this week on a property near Lockhart in Caldwell County, according to the SPCA of Texas.

The SPCA Animal Cruelty Investigations Unit found the living animals that were inside small, feces-filled cages. The smell of urine was overpowering inside the house and was found at levels that can cause health problems to human, the organization sated.

The rescued animals include:

150 feeder mice and rats

86 snakes

56 guinea pigs

28 dogs

26 rabbits

15 goats

9 doves

8 skinks

7 ferrets

7 pigs

6 pigeons

4 geckos/lizards

4 gerbils

4 turtles

3 bearded dragons

2 ducks

2 miniature pigs

2 tortoises

1 tarantula

1 turkey

The living animals are being examined by medical staff and being cared for with the goal of placing them up for adoption.

Many of the animals are suffering from various health issues, including long nails, eye issues and malnutrition. One dog has eyes issues in both eyes. Other conditions are expected to be found after each animal is evaluated.

