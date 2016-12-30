47th Annual NAACP Freedom Fund Banquet comes to the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The local chapter of the NAACP will be hosting their 47th annual Freedom Fund Banquet with keynote speaker --San Antonio Mayor Ivy Taylor.
The NAACP is the nation's oldest and largest non-partisan civil rights organization.
Taylor was elected as mayor in June of 2015 after serving on city council for five years. She is the first African-American female mayor of a city with more than 1-million people, and the second female mayor of San Antonio.
The 47th annual banquet will be held Jan. 14 at the American Bank Center.
