47th Annual NAACP Freedom Fund Banquet comes to the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The local chapter of the NAACP will be hosting their 47th annual Freedom Fund Banquet with keynote speaker --San Antonio Mayor Ivy Taylor.

The NAACP is the nation's oldest and largest non-partisan civil rights organization.

Taylor was elected as mayor in June of 2015 after serving on city council for five years. She is the first African-American female mayor of a city with more than 1-million people, and the second female mayor of San Antonio.

The 47th annual banquet will be held Jan. 14 at the American Bank Center.