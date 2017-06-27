Close 48th Annual Rockport Art Festival kicks off July weekend Kick off the fourth of July weekend at the 48th annual Rockport Art Festival! Over 120 juried artist will be featured, plenty of vendors, live music, and even activities for the kiddos! Heather Guajardo, KIII 11:44 AM. CDT June 27, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Kick off the fourth of July weekend at the 48th annual Rockport Art Festival! Over 120 juried artist will be featured, plenty of vendors, live music, and even activities for the kiddos! For more info click here. © 2017 KIII-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Missing man found in Nueces River Officer who stopped unruly passenger speaks CCPD investigating child abduction claim Big cocaine bust in Falfurrias Small Plane Clips Mower Local Lawyer argues in front of Supreme Court Arrests Made during Brawl Neighborhood residents have concerns about speeding on residential road Lisa Ling in town Southwest emergency landing More Stories UBER to launch in Corpus Christi Jun 27, 2017, 11:56 a.m. Possible active shooter at Alabama military installation Jun 27, 2017, 11:11 a.m. 48th Annual Rockport Art Festival kicks off July weekend Jun 27, 2017, 11:44 a.m.
