48th Annual Rockport Art Festival kicks off July weekend

Heather Guajardo, KIII 11:44 AM. CDT June 27, 2017

Kick off the fourth of July weekend at the 48th annual Rockport Art Festival! Over 120 juried artist will be featured, plenty of vendors, live music, and even activities for the kiddos! For more info click here.

