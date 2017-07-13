4H students honored by Nueces County Commissioners

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Some of the areas brightest 4H students were honored Thursday at the Nueces County Commissioners Court meeting.

The students are members of the local 4H community and were saluted for their hard work at various 4H competitions around the state.

The students were also presented with various scholarships that they had applied for throughout the year. All of them are now making their way to college.



© 2017 KIII-TV