4th Annual Celebration of Courage, Boots and Bling Ball

The volunteer based ministry, New Life Refuge is throwing their 4th Annual Courage of Hope, Boots and Bling Ball. The event will take place Friday, January 27th at the Solomon P. Ortiz Center from 6:30pm- 10pm. There will be live music by the Jake Ward Band, comedy by Mike William, silent and live auctions, and even a mechanical bull.

Proceeds will help provide a refuge for minors that are victims of human trafficking. Currently there is no such facility in South Texas. Buy your tickets before they sell out at http://www.newliferefugeministries.org/ or call (479)-935-0868.

