51-year-old man dies after speeding on Highway 181

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - According to police a call came in right before 7:00 p.m. of a motorcycle accident at the 4900 Block of Highway 181 heading northbound.

CCPD said, the 51-year-old man was speeding down the highway when he clipped a car causing him to be thrown a long distance off his bike.

He died on the scene.

The other car had minor damage and no injuries.

The investigation is currently on-going.

Traffic was diverted until the scene was clear.

We'll bring you more information on this as it becomes available.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2017 KIII-TV