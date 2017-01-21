CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The 51st annual Health and Fitness Fair took place at The American Bank Center on Saturday.
Medical professionals set up booths and shared their knowledge on nutrition and fitness.
Everyone in attendance also had the opportunity to catch up on vaccines and a variety of health screenings like cholesterol check-ups and even children's glucose testing.
