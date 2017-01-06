540-foot tanker collides with Marine Science Institute pier

PORT ARANSAS (KIII NEWS) - A U.S. Coast Guard investigator was called out to the University of Texas Marine Science Institute after a 540-foot tanker collided with their pier at around 8 p.m. Thursday.

According to Dr. Robert Dickey, Director of the Marine Science Institute, the AP Revelin tanker was coming down the channel and got too close to the south side of the pier. They dropped anchor to slow down and managed to keep from taking out the pier entirely. Officials said it does not appear that anything operational has been damaged, but they are still checking to see if there is any structural damage.





The Port Aransas Police Department assisted with the investigation.

