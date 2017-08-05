KIII
55th annual Navy Regatta to be held this weekend

The community is teaming up with members of the military to set sail on Corpus Christi Bay.

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - If you happen to be along the bayfront this weekend, you are in for quite a sight!
The 55th annual Navy Regatta will set sail Saturday morning.  The event is a partnership between the community and members of the military serving at NAS Corpus Christi.  The regatta begins at the Corpus Christi Yacht Club.
The event also features a Titanic Cup race, in which teams compete in their homemade vessels constructed of anything but boat or aircraft parts.  The regatta starts at 11 am.

