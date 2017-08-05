55th annual Navy Regatta to be held this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - If you happen to be along the bayfront this weekend, you are in for quite a sight!
The 55th annual Navy Regatta will set sail Saturday morning. The event is a partnership between the community and members of the military serving at NAS Corpus Christi. The regatta begins at the Corpus Christi Yacht Club.
The event also features a Titanic Cup race, in which teams compete in their homemade vessels constructed of anything but boat or aircraft parts. The regatta starts at 11 am.
