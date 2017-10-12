57th annual Texas Jazz Festival kicks off next week

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The 57th annual Texas Jazz Festival is now just one week away and this year, more than 60 bands will be at the event in Heritage Park.

The Festival actually began in 1959 when a couple of Del Mar College students put it together. Since then it has gotten bigger and bigger.

On Thursday, the event's board of directors announced some changes. It's still free, but there are a couple new rules for this year's event.

Organizers said this year no coolers or outside beverages will be allowed in the park. Additionally, no large bags will be permitted unless they are for special needs and get cleared by law enforcement.

However, you can still bring in folding chairs to enjoy the 60 plus bands performing.

"There's a lot of people who've had some awful bad luck and we just want to do what we can," Jazz Festival President Rick Sanchez said.

The festival will run Oct. 20-22. For more information, visit www.texasjazz-fest.com.

The Regional Transportation Authority will be providing free shuttles to and from the venue. All you have to do is park by City Hall and hop on a bus to enjoy all of the great music next weekend.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Got an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!

© 2017 KIII-TV