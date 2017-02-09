5K Cupid Chase

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Communities not only in Corpus Christi but nationwide will gather to take part in the 5-K Cupid Chase on Saturday.

32 cities across the U.S. will take part in the annual event.

The organization, community options, is a non-profit who puts the event together and does so to show support for those with disabilities.

They do so by providing housing, support services and advocacy assistance to help empower those with disabilities.

You can still be part of the race, it is on Saturday, February 11 at Heritage Park.

For more information, click on their link, http://imatter.comop.org/site/TR?fr_id=1413&pg=entry

(© 2017 KIII)