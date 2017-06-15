KIII
Close

5th Annual Stache Dash to benefit Bikes for Kids

The stache dash will kick off Saturday, June 17th at 7:30 am at the house of rock. 100% of all proceeds will benefit bikes for kids.

Heather Guajardo, KIII 8:59 AM. CDT June 15, 2017

The stache dash will kick off Saturday, June 17th at 7:30 am at the house of rock. 100% of all proceeds will benefit bikes for kids.  For more info click here.

© 2017 KIII-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories