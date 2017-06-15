Close 5th Annual Stache Dash to benefit Bikes for Kids The stache dash will kick off Saturday, June 17th at 7:30 am at the house of rock. 100% of all proceeds will benefit bikes for kids. Heather Guajardo, KIII 8:59 AM. CDT June 15, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST The stache dash will kick off Saturday, June 17th at 7:30 am at the house of rock. 100% of all proceeds will benefit bikes for kids. For more info click here. © 2017 KIII-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Man killed in rollover crash Police Protection Act signed by governor Man shot in Annaville incident Opening of Beeville murder trial delayed Woman arrested for allegedly using stolen card Mathis shooting suspect arrested Island Report - Packery Channel Pro's & Con's Alice political turmoil A double struggle for a family dealing with type-1 diabetes President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died More Stories Speeding leads to man's decapitation Jun 15, 2017, 3:01 a.m. Why botulism is a concern Jun 15, 2017, 9:03 a.m. 5th Annual Stache Dash to benefit Bikes for Kids Jun 15, 2017, 8:59 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs