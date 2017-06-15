5th annual Stache Dash to help Coastal Bend children

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - This Saturday you can help Coastal Bend children and sport a nice mustache while doing so -- it's the fifth annual Stache Dash benefiting Bikes for Kids!

There will be a 5K run, two-mile walk and a 1K kids run; and if you do run and finish, you will be receiving your very own mustache!

After the run, there will be a party at the House of Rock downtown.

The race will begin at House of Rock at 7:30 a.m. Saturday. To sign up click here.

