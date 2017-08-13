68 year old woman killed after home catches fire

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A 68-year-old woman is dead after a fire broke out in her Southside home Saturday night.

The fire broke out at a home on Kevin Drive near Weber just before 12:30 p.m. Fire fighters were able to contain the flames to the back of the house.

Neighbors say the woman fell asleep on the couch while smoking and tried to call for help but was too late.

Police say 68-year-old Dorris McBurney passed away. McBurney was able to push her medical alert button as she tried to escape through the back door.

Investigators say she passed away from smoke inhalation. McBurney's two cats and dog also passed away.

Her son, a Merchant Marine in San Diego is on his way home to make funeral arrangements.



