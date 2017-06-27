6th annual Great Expectations Luncheon benefits the mission of The Women's Shelter

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The 6th annual Great Expectations luncheon was held at the American Bank Center Tuesday.

Journalist and author Lisa Ling was the keynote speaker at this year's event.

Ling said, "I feel so moved and inspired by the tireless efforts of the people who work here because they are literally changing lives."

This lunch is the organization's biggest fundraiser of the year.

Proceeds from the Great Expectations luncheon help provide free services to clients including counseling, case management and rural outreach services.

