7 people, 5 children injured in Live Oak County car crash

LIVE OAK COUNTY (KIII NEWS) - Seven people, including five children, were injured in a one-car accident on US 59 in Live Oak County just before McMullen County.

DPS troopers say they were in a Ford Expedition when a right tire blew out, causing the car to crash.

All five children were taken to Driscoll Childrens Hospital, two by HALO Flight and three by ground ambulance.

One adult was taken to Christus Spohn Shoreline and another was released to go by ground ambulance with one of the children.

DPS says luckily there are no life threatening injuries, and everyone inside the car had seat belts on and the youngest child was in a car seat.

© 2017 KIII-TV