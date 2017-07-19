$75 million expansion of American Bank Center proposed

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Corpus Christi Convention and Visitors Bureau proposed Wednesday afternoon a possible expansion of the American Bank Center.

The expansion would involve the addition of 12 meeting rooms, bolster the exhibit hall by 40,000 square feet, and grow the entry lobby by 8,000 square feet, according to CVB consultants. It is estimated to cost $75 million, which would be funded by hotel occupancy tax revenue.

